Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video)
Gist Reel  - Popular singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name as Skales has tied the knot with his girlfriend.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos)
Singer @youngskales ties the knot. Pulse Nigeria:
Singer @youngskales ties the knot.
Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos)
Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos) Naija Parrot:
Nigerian singer, Skales ties the knot in Lagos (Photos + Videos)
Singer Skales and fiancée, Hassanity, tie the knot in Lagos Instablog 9ja:
Singer Skales and fiancée, Hassanity, tie the knot in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Campaign: Soludo promises to produce 1,000 millionaires yearly in Anambra - The Herald, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 Vaccinated people can be infected with COVID-19, infect others – Ehanire - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 INEC begins display of newly registered voters’ details - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 INEC insists it’s ready for electonic transmission of election results - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
8 Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000 — Commissioner - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
9 Nigerian governor shares photos as former Kano emir Sanusi bags important appointment - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Why I avoided Nini – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info