Boko Haram fighters train bandits in anti-aircraft gun use – Military sources

Boko Haram fighters train bandits in anti-aircraft gun use – Military sources

A large group of Boko Haram jihadists have moved out of their base in the North-East to join forces with Read More >>

Boko Haram ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogBoko Haram fighters train bandits in anti-aircraft gun use – Military sourcesA large group of Boko Haram jihadists have moved out of their base in the North-East to join forces with Read More >>Boko Haram ...



News Credibility Score: 50%