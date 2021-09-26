Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff

The two-term Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff has said he is the best candidate for the exalted office of National Chairman of the governing All ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: APC needs “rugged“ national chair – Sheriff Vanguard News:
2023: APC needs “rugged“ national chair – Sheriff
APC plans to be in power for 50 years - Ex-Borno Gov, Ali Modu Sheriff Daily Post:
APC plans to be in power for 50 years - Ex-Borno Gov, Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sherrif: We want APC to be in power for 50 years Daily Trust:
Ali Modu Sherrif: We want APC to be in power for 50 years
Type of national chairman APC needs if it must govern beyond 2023 -Sheriff The Punch:
Type of national chairman APC needs if it must govern beyond 2023 -Sheriff
National Chairman: I The Sun:
National Chairman: I'm the most rugged captain to sail APC ship -- Ali Modu-Sheriff – The Sun Nigeria
APC needs ‘rugged’ chairman ahead of 2023 elections – Sheriff Ripples Nigeria:
APC needs ‘rugged’ chairman ahead of 2023 elections – Sheriff
APC needs rugged National Chairman for 2023 elections - Modu Sheriff Pulse Nigeria:
APC needs rugged National Chairman for 2023 elections - Modu Sheriff
APC Needs Rugged Leader Like Me To Remain In Power For 40 Years - Sheriff News Break:
APC Needs Rugged Leader Like Me To Remain In Power For 40 Years - Sheriff
Our aspiration is for APC to be in power for the next 50 years - Ex-governor The News Guru:
Our aspiration is for APC to be in power for the next 50 years - Ex-governor
2023: APC needs “rugged“ national chair – Sheriff Prompt News:
2023: APC needs “rugged“ national chair – Sheriff
I want APC to remain in power for next 40 years, says Ali Modu Sheriff Within Nigeria:
I want APC to remain in power for next 40 years, says Ali Modu Sheriff
I Will Be “Rugged”,Ahead Of 2023 General Elections,If Allowed To Be The National Chairman Of APC~Ali Modu Sheriff Nigeria Breaking News:
I Will Be “Rugged”,Ahead Of 2023 General Elections,If Allowed To Be The National Chairman Of APC~Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu-Sheriff Reveals Type of National Chairman APC Needs News Breakers:
Ali Modu-Sheriff Reveals Type of National Chairman APC Needs
2023 Presidency: APC Will Be In Power For Next 50 Years – Ali Modu Sheriff Tori News:
2023 Presidency: APC Will Be In Power For Next 50 Years – Ali Modu Sheriff


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Music Producer, Fitness Instructors, Students And Others. Meet The Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
9 PDP extends submission deadline of nomination forms in seven states by one week - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info