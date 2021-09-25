Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Islam Against Roaming Almajiri Begging Practice, Says Sultan
Information Nigeria  - Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed that Islam is a religion that kicks against roaming almajiri begging practice.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Highest Percentage of Women Entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa—Report & - Business Post Nigeria, 7 mins ago
2 UMIDIGI BISON X10 Pro Specifications and Price - TellForce Blog - Tell-Force Blog, 7 mins ago
3 Man Beats His Own Sister To Death After Finding Out She Was Was 'Dating 6 Boyfriends' - Tori News, 7 mins ago
4 How Bandits Are Using Neighbouring Nigerien Mobile Phone Services To Coordinate Attacks In Nigeria — Lawmaker - Tori News, 7 mins ago
5 Ogun Collaborates LGs, CDAs On Effective Environmental Sanitation - Independent, 7 mins ago
6 Capital Market Can Help Bridge Infrastructure Gap – SEC - Independent, 7 mins ago
7 I want that Henry’s vintage jersey - Jaguda.com, 7 mins ago
8 How the West owes Africa $100 billion for climate recovery, By Chukwumerije Okereke - Premium Times, 9 mins ago
9 I don forget say lacazette de bench - Jaguda.com, 10 mins ago
10 2023 Presidecy: Fashola Distances Self From Support Groups - P.M. News - PM News, 10 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info