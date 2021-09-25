Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto
Daily Trust  - Bandits have attacked a joint military base in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing scores.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits attack joint military base, kill 15 in Sokoto Vanguard News:
Bandits attack joint military base, kill 15 in Sokoto
Bandits attack Sokoto military base, kill several Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits attack Sokoto military base, kill several
Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Military Base In Sokoto News Break:
Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Military Base In Sokoto
Many Killed As Bandit Terrorists Attack Military Base In Sokoto Naija News:
Many Killed As Bandit Terrorists Attack Military Base In Sokoto


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
7 Anthony Joshua will return bigger, better, stronger- Abike Dabiri - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Ex-Arsenal Star Nasri Announces Retirement From Football At 34 - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
9 Boko Haram Fighters Training Bandits In Northern Nigeria To Use Anti-aircraft Guns, Explosives—Report - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 Why my father detained me – Charlyboy reveals after return from UK sojourn - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info