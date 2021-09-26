Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment Leadership - Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) ...



