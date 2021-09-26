Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case
Premium Times  - U.S. prosecutors say they are processing some of the documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US govt gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Kyari’s case Nigerian Tribune:
US govt gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Kyari’s case
US Government Gathers 2,700 Electronic Files, 6,700-Page Documentary Evidence For Abba Kyari’s Case Diamond Celebrities:
US Government Gathers 2,700 Electronic Files, 6,700-Page Documentary Evidence For Abba Kyari’s Case
U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case Observers Times:
U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case
BREAKING!! More Troubles For Abba Kyari As FBI Prepares 6,700 Page Documentary Evidence Against Him Eco City Reporters:
BREAKING!! More Troubles For Abba Kyari As FBI Prepares 6,700 Page Documentary Evidence Against Him


   More Picks
1 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
2 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
3 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 13 hours ago
4 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 14 hours ago
5 Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
10 NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info