Boko Haram Fighters Training Bandits In Northern Nigeria To Use Anti-aircraft Guns, Explosives—Report









A large number of Boko Haram terrorists have moved out of their base in the North-East to join forces with criminal gangs in the North-West, where they are engaged in weapons training ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.A large number of Boko Haram terrorists have moved out of their base in the North-East to join forces with criminal gangs in the North-West, where they are engaged in weapons training ...



