Masked Oyo Indigenes Give Fulani, Hausa, Their Cattle 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland

They also said the herders among them should leave along with their cattle.



















News Credibility Score: 99% Sahara Reporters - Some masked men from Oyo State have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Fulani and Hausa people to leave all parts of Yorubaland.They also said the herders among them should leave along with their cattle.