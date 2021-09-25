Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Masked Oyo Indigenes Give Fulani, Hausa, Their Cattle 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland
Sahara Reporters  - Some masked men from Oyo State have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Fulani and Hausa people to leave all parts of Yorubaland.
They also said the herders among them should leave along with their cattle.









5 hours ago
Point Blank News:
Fulani, Hausa Get 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland
National Daily:
Sunday Oyo, his faceless group give Hausa, Fulani 30 to leave Yorubaland


