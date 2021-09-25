Unknown Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Kill Teenage Girl









Some gunmen have attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a teenager simply identified as Rukayat.



The spokesman for the Nigeria ... Sahara Reporters - GunmenSome gunmen have attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a teenager simply identified as Rukayat.The spokesman for the Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 99%