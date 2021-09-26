Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Muslim mob allegedly kills pastor, razes his house, church, mission school in Kano village
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A pastor identified as Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu has been allegedly murdered by a Muslim mob in Massu, a village in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

 

It was gathered that th

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

