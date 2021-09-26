Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Kano PDP Chieftain advocates powershift to South
News photo Vanguard News  - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kano state and one of its national chairmanship aspirant, Comrade Isa Tijani has declared that for Nigeria to sustain its unity, there is need for PDP to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Kano PDP Chieftain Advocates Powershift To South The Street Journal:
2023: Kano PDP Chieftain Advocates Powershift To South
2023: Kano PDP Chieftain advocates powershift to South Star News:
2023: Kano PDP Chieftain advocates powershift to South


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
7 Anthony Joshua will return bigger, better, stronger- Abike Dabiri - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Ex-Arsenal Star Nasri Announces Retirement From Football At 34 - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
9 Boko Haram Fighters Training Bandits In Northern Nigeria To Use Anti-aircraft Guns, Explosives—Report - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 Why my father detained me – Charlyboy reveals after return from UK sojourn - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info