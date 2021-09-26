2023: Kano PDP Chieftain advocates powershift to South Vanguard News - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kano state and one of its national chairmanship aspirant, Comrade Isa Tijani has declared that for Nigeria to sustain its unity, there is need for PDP to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.



