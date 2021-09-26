Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium
News photo Inside Business Nigeria  - Arsenal's revival gathered pace as Tottenham's recent decline continued in an entertaining north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arsenal The Guardian:
Arsenal's fast start secures derby delight against Tottenham
EPL: Arsenal defeat Tottenham at Emirates The News Guru:
EPL: Arsenal defeat Tottenham at Emirates
Premier League: Arsenal Decimate Spurs In North London Derby News Break:
Premier League: Arsenal Decimate Spurs In North London Derby
Arsenal Win North London Derby, Beat Tottenham 3-1 News Breakers:
Arsenal Win North London Derby, Beat Tottenham 3-1
Arsenal Humiliates Tottenham In 3-1 Victory The New Diplomat:
Arsenal Humiliates Tottenham In 3-1 Victory
Arsenal Humiliates Tottenham – #ARSTOT The Genius Media:
Arsenal Humiliates Tottenham – #ARSTOT
Arsenal Trounce Tottenham As Resurgence Continues Global Village Extra:
Arsenal Trounce Tottenham As Resurgence Continues


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
4 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
5 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 13 hours ago
6 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria will remain one nation – Osinbajo - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Masked Oyo Indigenes Give Fulani, Hausa, Their Cattle 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info