Nigeria will remain one nation – Osinbajo
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria will remain one indivisible nation despite its problems. The VP said even with the security, economic, religious and ethnic challenges, the collective vision of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria abides.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

