Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town

Babbangida is located 50 kilometres away from Dapchi where 110 students of the ... Sahara Reporters - Boko Haram terrorists have launched an attack on residents of Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state, Northeastern Nigeria.Babbangida is located 50 kilometres away from Dapchi where 110 students of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%