Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians refugees residing in neighbouring countries - Sadiya Farouq
Vanguard News  - The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that 330,000 Nigerians  refugees are presently residing in neighboring countries due to the protracted insurgency and armed banditry in ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

