El-Rufai condemns attack on Ecwa Church worshippers in Kaduna
Daily Post  - Suspected gunmen on Sunday attacked ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killed one person and wounded several other

21 hours ago
El-Rufai condemns killing of 34 residents, attack on Kaduna community Nigerian Tribune:
El-Rufai condemns killing of 34 residents, attack on Kaduna community
Bandits Attack Two Kaduna Communities, Kill 32 This Day:
Bandits Attack Two Kaduna Communities, Kill 32
The Cable:
'32 killed' as bandits unleash mayhem in two Kaduna communities
34 killed, seven injured in fresh Kaduna attack TV360 Nigeria:
34 killed, seven injured in fresh Kaduna attack
32 killed as bandits attack two Kaduna communities News Wire NGR:
32 killed as bandits attack two Kaduna communities
El-Rufai condemns killing of 34 residents, attack on Kaduna community Within Nigeria:
El-Rufai condemns killing of 34 residents, attack on Kaduna community
34 Ladun Liadi Blog:
34 ''killed'' as bandits attack two Kaduna communities | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Governor El-Rufai Mourns, Condemns Killing Of 34 Kaduna Residents Tori News:
Governor El-Rufai Mourns, Condemns Killing Of 34 Kaduna Residents


