2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigress Outclass Mali To Claim 3rd Straight Continental Title
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria’s D’Tigress overcame Mali 70 - 59 on Sunday to emerge champions of the 2021 AfroBasket in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
D'Tigress have now won the last three editions of the women's AfroBasket.
Also, they picked up their fifth continental title ...

2 hours ago
