Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria at 61: Why Lagos should be allowed to collect VAT -Sanwo-Olu
The Punch
- Nigeria at 61: Why Lagos should be allowed to collect VAT -Sanwo-Olu
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos will do more for residents if allowed to collect VAT
Daily Trust:
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos will do more for citizens if allowed to collect VAT
PM News:
Sanwo-Olu: Why Lagos must be allowed to collect VAT - P.M. News
News Break:
We’ll Do More For Lagosians If Allowed To Collect VAT – Sanwo-Olu
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria @61: Why Lagos Should Be Allowed To Collect VAT - Sanwo-Olu
News Wire NGR:
Sanwo-Olu restates call for VAT collection, promises Lagos will do more if allowed to collect VAT
Instablog 9ja:
Allowing state to collect VAT is a way of promoting fairness justice, and equity, which are needed for Nigeria to progress at 61 — Gov Sanwo-Olu
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sanwo-Olu defends why Lagos should collect VAT | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Gov Sanwo-Olu Defends Why Lagos Should Collect VAT
More Picks
1
Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
2
One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Nigeria at 61: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on fairness, equity, justice -
PM News,
21 hours ago
5
Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
Security Beefed Up At Nigeria's National Assembly As Legislative Aides Protest Against Non-payment Of Allowances -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
8
DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada -
Pulse Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
D'Tigress stun Mali to claim historic 3rd consecutive Afrobasket title -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
