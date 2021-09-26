Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stop begging S/East politicians for money in our name – IPOB warns scammers
Daily Post  - The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at the weekend has warned that scammers should desist from using its name to beg for money from Nigerian politicians, especially those who hail from the southeast region.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB denies soliciting funds from politicians The Nation:
IPOB denies soliciting funds from politicians
Osmek News:
Stop begging S/East politicians for money in our name – IPOB warns scammers
Stop begging S/East politicians for money in our name – IPOB warns scammers Online Nigeria:
Stop begging S/East politicians for money in our name – IPOB warns scammers
IPOB cries out, says scammers using its name to solicit for funds, warns politicians Global Upfront:
IPOB cries out, says scammers using its name to solicit for funds, warns politicians


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I didn’t feel need to reveal my mum was a senator –Jackie B - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 2021 AfroBasket: D’Tigress Outclass Mali To Claim 3rd Straight Continental Title - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
3 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
8 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info