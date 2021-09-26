Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted three days of sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunny, cloudy weather expected from Monday to Wednesday: NiMet Peoples Gazette:
Sunny, cloudy weather expected from Monday to Wednesday: NiMet
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday News Diary Online:
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness in Nigerian cities from Monday Daily Nigerian:
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness in Nigerian cities from Monday
NiMet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Cloudiness From Monday The Street Journal:
NiMet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Cloudiness From Monday
NiMet predicts three-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday EnviroNews Nigeria:
NiMet predicts three-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday


   More Picks
1 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
2 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
3 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 13 hours ago
4 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 14 hours ago
5 Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
9 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
10 NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info