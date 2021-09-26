Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Serie A: Osimhen Bags 4th League Goal As Napoli Beat Cagliari To Reclaim Top Spot
News photo Complete Sports  - Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring run as he once again netted in Napoli’s 2-0 win against visiting Cagliari, which saw them go back to the top in the league table, Completesports.com reports.

22 hours ago
