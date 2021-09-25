Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We will continue strike if our demands are not met – Nigerian Resident doctors to FG
The Info Stride  - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have decided to stand by the ongoing strike action as they, issued a fresh 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government in their ongoing industrial dispute.

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

