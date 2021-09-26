Post News
News at a Glance
Merkel's party beaten by Social Democrats in Germany's election - P.M. News
PM News
- Germany's Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
German elections: Centre-left party, SDP narrowly wins against Angela Merkel's party
News Break:
German Election: Angela Merkel's Party Narrowly Loses To Coalition Partner
Oyo Gist:
Social Democrats beat Angela Merkel's party in Germany's Election Preliminary Results
Nigeria Breaking News:
German election: Centre-left Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel’s conservative Union bloc
Newsmakers:
Germany Election: Race to Succeed Merkel Heads for a Photo-finish
More Picks
1
You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
3
DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
4
Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
5
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium -
Inside Business Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Shell donates subsea training facilities to Nigeria varsity -
Champion Newspapers,
15 hours ago
7
The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
8
Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
9
Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT -
Within Nigeria,
23 hours ago
