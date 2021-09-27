Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira exchanges 580 to the dollar
News photo The Punch  - The naira exchanged to the dollar at 580 on Friday, while the Pound Sterling traded for 780 at the parallel market.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP : How APC admitted to wrecking Naira - P.M. News PM News:
PDP : How APC admitted to wrecking Naira - P.M. News
US Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 27 September 2021 Emerges The Genius Media:
US Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 27 September 2021 Emerges
PDP tackles APC as Naira exchanges N580/$1 Star News:
PDP tackles APC as Naira exchanges N580/$1
Naira Almost at 600 to the Dollar...See Latest Exchange Rate Tori News:
Naira Almost at 600 to the Dollar...See Latest Exchange Rate


   More Picks
1 You don't need to lie to make people laugh - Clergyman, David Enenche tells comedians (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
4 Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Gunners Defeat North London Rivals At Emirates Stadium - Inside Business Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Shell donates subsea training facilities to Nigeria varsity - Champion Newspapers, 15 hours ago
7 The Shocking Moment A Man Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead In Anambra (Video) - Tori News, 16 hours ago
8 Lai Mohammed turbaned Kakakin Kebbi - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 Ohanaeze Hails Buhari Over Ararume’s NNPC Board Chairman Appointment - Leadership, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria records 210 new COVID cases in 12 states and FCT - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info