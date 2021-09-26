Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria At 61: Keep praying for Nigeria, Oyo – Makinde urges Nigerians
Inside Oyo  - Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, charged residents of the state and Nigerians, in general, to keep praying for Oyo State and the country in order to address present challenges.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for President Buhari – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ortom urges Nigerians to pray for President Buhari – The Sun Nigeria
Nigeria@61: Keep Praying For Nigeria, Oyo, Makinde Urges Nigerians Independent:
Nigeria@61: Keep Praying For Nigeria, Oyo, Makinde Urges Nigerians
Nigeria@61: Keep praying for Nigeria, Oyo State, Makinde urges Nigerians The Eagle Online:
Nigeria@61: Keep praying for Nigeria, Oyo State, Makinde urges Nigerians


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: My divorce pushed me into military – Pere - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
3 Many killed as bandits hit Military Base in Sokoto - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
4 The only thing I wanted to do with this fight is to give praise to Jesus Christ -Usyk after Anthony Joshua's defeat - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari as Anthony Joshua loses his championship belts to Oleksandr Usyk - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 NCDC announces 210 additional COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Singer, Skales ties the knot with girlfriend (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
8 Masked Oyo Indigenes Give Fulani, Hausa, Their Cattle 30-Day Ultimatum To Leave Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 APC UK chairman Philip Idaewor joins 2023 presidential race - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
10 Fire guts warehouse in Lagos - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info