Fitch upgrades BoI’s national rating to ‘AAA(Nga)’ The Guardian - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Bank of Industry’s (BoI) National Long-Term Rating to ‘AAA(nga)’ from ‘AA+(nga);’ and affirmed the bank’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook.



