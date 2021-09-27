Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fitch upgrades BoI’s national rating to ‘AAA(Nga)’
News photo The Guardian  - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Bank of Industry’s (BoI) National Long-Term Rating to ‘AAA(nga)’ from ‘AA+(nga);’ and affirmed the bank’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

