Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Identity of man who was dragged out of his car and shot dead by gunmen in Anambra
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The man who was shot dead by a group of gunmen in Igbariam, Anambra State, has been identified as Olisa.

 

In the video making rounds online, the masked gunmen dragged th

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Identity of man who was dragged out of his car and shot dead in Anambra revealed Yaba Left Online:
Identity of man who was dragged out of his car and shot dead in Anambra revealed
UPDATE!! Identity Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead By Gunmen In Anambra Revealed Naija Loaded:
UPDATE!! Identity Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead By Gunmen In Anambra Revealed
Identity of man who was dragged out of his car and shot dead in Anambra revealed Naija Parrot:
Identity of man who was dragged out of his car and shot dead in Anambra revealed
Update: See Photos Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead Tunde Ednut:
Update: See Photos Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead
Update: See Photos Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead Naija News:
Update: See Photos Of Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car And Shot Dead
Identity of Man Who Was Dragged Out of His Car and Shot Dead by Gunmen in Anambra Finally Revealed (Photo) Tori News:
Identity of Man Who Was Dragged Out of His Car and Shot Dead by Gunmen in Anambra Finally Revealed (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
2 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
7 VIDEO: "He is not straightforward" - Pere and Angel Discuss WhiteMoney - Bukas Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Mourinho blasts referee, VAR after Roma lose derby to Lazio | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
9 Nigeria at 61: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on fairness, equity, justice - PM News, 15 hours ago
10 VAT Collection: Nigeria’s Tax System Is Problematic And Confusing, Says Fayemi - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info