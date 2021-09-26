Afghanistan: Taliban bans barbing salons from trimming beards, say it is against Islamic law



The Taliban have banned barbing salons in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law and that anyone cau Linda Ikeji Blog - ​​The Taliban have banned barbing salons in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law and that anyone cau



News Credibility Score: 99%