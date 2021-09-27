Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian music executive, Teebillz has revealed he couldn’t speak proper English till he clocked 10 years.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz Naija Parrot:
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz Luci Post:
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz See Naija:
“I couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10” – Teebillz


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why we extended working days to Saturdays, Sundays – Ikoyi Passport Office - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
4 "What God cannot do doesn't exist" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 9 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Northern governors meet over insecurity, VAT, open grazing - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
6 Notorious bandits' leader, Goma Sama?ila arrested by Nigerian Military discloses identities of his gang members and ransom collected - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 “I didn’t realise how far I’ve come till I left Nigeria” – Singer, Tems - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
8 Mourinho blasts referee, VAR after Roma lose derby to Lazio | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
9 Why I’ve been single since 2015 - Whitemoney - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Banky W, Orezi, Praiz In Attendance As Skales Ties The Knot With Girlfriend In Lagos - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info