Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo oil wells: We will get justice in Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma
News photo Daily Post  - The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed confidence that the State would get justice in Supreme Court to retain its oil wells from those claiming ownership of the investments.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo oil wells: We will get justice in Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma Daily Times:
Imo oil wells: We will get justice in Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma
Oil Wells: Gov Uzodimma expresses confidence, says Imo Vanguard News:
Oil Wells: Gov Uzodimma expresses confidence, says Imo'll get justice
We Will Get Justice In Supreme Court – Governor Uzodinma Reacts Over Imo Oil Wells Ownership Tussle Naija Loaded:
We Will Get Justice In Supreme Court – Governor Uzodinma Reacts Over Imo Oil Wells Ownership Tussle
Imo oil wells: We will get justice in Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma Nigerian Eye:
Imo oil wells: We will get justice in Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma
Imo Oil Wells: We Will Get Justice In Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma The Nigeria Lawyer:
Imo Oil Wells: We Will Get Justice In Supreme Court – Gov Uzodinma
Imo Vs Rivers State: Supreme Court Will Give Us Back Our Oil Wells – Gov Uzodinma Anaedo Online:
Imo Vs Rivers State: Supreme Court Will Give Us Back Our Oil Wells – Gov Uzodinma
Imo Oil Wells: We will get Justice – Gov. Hope Uzodinma Politics Nigeria:
Imo Oil Wells: We will get Justice – Gov. Hope Uzodinma
Imo State Will Get Justice On Oil Wells Belonging To The State - Gov. Uzodinma Nigeria Breaking News:
Imo State Will Get Justice On Oil Wells Belonging To The State - Gov. Uzodinma


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian Army confirms ISWAP attack on military base in Sokoto, says troops eliminated scores of terrorists and bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
4 Oleksandr Usyk returns Anthony Joshua’s belts in changing room moments after win - National Daily, 15 hours ago
5 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Nigeria at 61: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on fairness, equity, justice - PM News, 24 hours ago
7 Why we extended working days to Saturdays, Sundays – Ikoyi Passport Office - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 Security Beefed Up At Nigeria's National Assembly As Legislative Aides Protest Against Non-payment Of Allowances - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
10 CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info