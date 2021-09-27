Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UNGA 76: Nigeria seeks UN support against counter-terrorism, violent extremism
News photo News Diary Online  - The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, has solicited the support of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) to tackle the scourge of [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UNGA 76: Nigeria seeks UN support against counter-terrorism, violent extremism Vanguard News:
UNGA 76: Nigeria seeks UN support against counter-terrorism, violent extremism
Nigeria Seeks UN Support To Tackle Terrorism The Trent:
Nigeria Seeks UN Support To Tackle Terrorism
UNGA 76: Monguno seeks UN support against counter-terrorism, violent extremism in Nigeria Daily Nigerian:
UNGA 76: Monguno seeks UN support against counter-terrorism, violent extremism in Nigeria
UNGA 76: Nigeria Seeks UN Support Against Counter-Terrorism, Violent Extremism The Street Journal:
UNGA 76: Nigeria Seeks UN Support Against Counter-Terrorism, Violent Extremism
Nigeria seeks UN support against violent extremism Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria seeks UN support against violent extremism
UNGA 76: Nigeria Seeks UN support Against Counter-terrorism The New Diplomat:
UNGA 76: Nigeria Seeks UN support Against Counter-terrorism


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Music Producer, Fitness Instructors, Students And Others. Meet The Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
9 PDP extends submission deadline of nomination forms in seven states by one week - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info