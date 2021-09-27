Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Muslim Mob Allegedly Kills Pastor For Converting Man To Christian In Kano, Razes House, Church, Mission School
Sahara Reporters  - A Muslim mob has allegedly killed a pastor identified as Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.
According to the Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) in a statement on Sunday, the mob also ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

