Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A bouncer identified as Francis Utuedor, has been arrested for stabbing a teenage boy, Oghenemaro Eriana, to death at a wedding reception in Delta State.
The incident occurred during the
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Bouncer stabs boy to death trying to pick money at wedding reception in Delta
Nigerian Observer:
Bouncer Stabs Teenage boy to Death At Wedding Reception In Delta
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bouncer stabs boy who was trying to pick money at a wedding reception to death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Infotrust News:
Bouncer Stabs Teenage Boy To Death For Allegedly Trying To Pick Money Sprayed On Couple At Wedding Reception In Delta
Legit 9ja:
Bouncer Stabs Teenager To Death In Delta State, For Picking Money Sprayed At A Wedding.
Kanyi Daily:
Teenager Stabbed To Death For Picking Money Sprayed At Delta Wedding Reception
Within Nigeria:
Bouncer stabs teenager to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed at wedding reception in Delta
Naija News:
Teenage Boy Who Lost His Elder Brother Two Months Ago Gets Stabbed By A Bouncer For Picking Money From The Ground
Instablog 9ja:
Bouncer arrested for k*lling Secondary School student picking money sprayed at a wedding
Tori News:
Bouncer Stabs Boy To Death for Trying To Pick Money At Wedding Reception In Delta (Photo)
More Picks
1
Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
2
One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
4
Music Producer, Fitness Instructors, Students And Others. Meet The Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
14 hours ago
5
Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
6
Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
7
DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada -
Pulse Nigeria,
17 hours ago
8
U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
9
PDP extends submission deadline of nomination forms in seven states by one week -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
10
Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...