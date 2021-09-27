Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Notorious bandits' leader, Goma Sama?ila arrested by Nigerian Military discloses identities of his gang members and ransom collected
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian Military has captured a dreaded bandits’ leader and cattle rustler, Alhaji Goma Sama’ila.

 

It was gathered that the 47-year-old suspect was arrested in Kaduna Stat

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arrested kidnap kingpin discloses identities of gang members, gives breakdown of ransom collected Daily Trust:
Arrested kidnap kingpin discloses identities of gang members, gives breakdown of ransom collected
Military Arrests Notorious Bandits Leader Who Operated For Over 20-Years, Gives Names Of Gang Members News Of Nigeria:
Military Arrests Notorious Bandits Leader Who Operated For Over 20-Years, Gives Names Of Gang Members
Arrested Kidnap Kingpin Discloses Identities Of Gang Members, Gives Breakdown Of Ransom Collected Infotrust News:
Arrested Kidnap Kingpin Discloses Identities Of Gang Members, Gives Breakdown Of Ransom Collected
Notorious bandits Instablog 9ja:
Notorious bandits' leader, Goma Sama’ila has been arrested by Nigerian Military. He has also disclosed the identities of his gang members and ransom collected
Bandits’ Leader Arrested By Nigerian Military, Discloses Identities Of His Gang Members And Ransom Collected Edujandon:
Bandits’ Leader Arrested By Nigerian Military, Discloses Identities Of His Gang Members And Ransom Collected
VIDEO: Arrested notorious bandits’ leader, Sama’ila discloses identities of gang members and ransom collected Tunde Ednut:
VIDEO: Arrested notorious bandits’ leader, Sama’ila discloses identities of gang members and ransom collected
VIDEO: Arrested notorious bandits’ leader, Sama’ila discloses identities of gang members and ransom collected Within Nigeria:
VIDEO: Arrested notorious bandits’ leader, Sama’ila discloses identities of gang members and ransom collected
Bandits Tori News:
Bandits' Leader Arrested By Nigerian Military, Discloses Identities Of His Gang Members And Ransom Collected


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 2023: APC will govern Nigeria for over 40 years if… — Ali Modu Sheriff - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Music Producer, Fitness Instructors, Students And Others. Meet The Gulder Ultimate Search Contestants - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 14 hours ago
5 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
7 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
8 U.S. government gathers 2,700 electronic files, 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
9 PDP extends submission deadline of nomination forms in seven states by one week - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info