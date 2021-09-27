Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fayemi: Tinubu going through health challenges; it'll be wrong not to visit him
News photo The Herald  - Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said he visited ailing APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London in August because it was the right thing to do.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Gov Fayemi says Tinubu had surgery Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Fayemi says Tinubu had surgery
Why I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi The Will:
Why I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi
My Visit To Tinubu Has Nothing To Do With 2023 Presidential Plans- Fayemi Global Village Extra:
My Visit To Tinubu Has Nothing To Do With 2023 Presidential Plans- Fayemi
Why Akeredolu And I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi Tunde Ednut:
Why Akeredolu And I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi
Why Akeredolu And I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi Naija News:
Why Akeredolu And I Visited Tinubu In London – Fayemi


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
4 Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Evangelical Pastor, Jesse Duplantis says Jesus is yet to return because people have not donated enough (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Notorious bandits' leader, Goma Sama?ila arrested by Nigerian Military discloses identities of his gang members and ransom collected - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info