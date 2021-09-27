Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"What God cannot do doesn't exist" - Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 9 years of waiting
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman, Ogechi Emmanuel and her husband have welcomed a set of twins after nine years of waiting. Ogechi took to Facebook on September 22, to share the good news and photos of the newborn twins.

