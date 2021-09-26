Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian Troops Killed Scores Of Terrorists Who Attacked Sokoto Military Base—Defence Spokesman
Sahara Reporters
- Nigerian Troops Killed Scores Of Terrorists Who Attacked Sokoto Military Base—Defence Spokesman
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Troops kill scores of terrorists attacking Sokoto military base
Premium Times:
Troops repel attack, eliminate scores of terrorists/bandits in Sokoto — Official
TVC News:
Niger troops rescue nine Nigerian soldiers who escaped terrorists attack in Sokoto
Prompt News:
Troops repel attack, eliminate scores of terrorists/bandits in Sokoto — Official
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops repel terrorists attack, kill many in Sokoto — Official
Global Upfront:
Niger Republic troops rescue 9 Nigerian soldiers after terrorists attack in Gatawa forest, Sokoto State
Nigerian Pilot:
Bloodbath as troops repel terrorist attack on Sokoto military base -NigPilot
More Picks
1
Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
5
Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
DJ Switch clears air about whereabout, says she never got asylum in Canada -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
Evangelical Pastor, Jesse Duplantis says Jesus is yet to return because people have not donated enough (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
Notorious bandits' leader, Goma Sama?ila arrested by Nigerian Military discloses identities of his gang members and ransom collected -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
“I didn’t realise how far I’ve come till I left Nigeria” – Singer, Tems -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
