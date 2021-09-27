Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jailed Major slams N2bn suit against Nigerian army, bank over alleged freezing of his account
News photo Daily Post  - A jailed Major in the Nigeria Army, Akeem Adeeogba Oseni, has slammed a N2 billion suit against the Nigeria Army and the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for allegedly freezing his bank account and searching his house without a court order.

