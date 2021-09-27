Post News
News at a Glance
Suspected armed robber arrested on his way back from an operation
Linda Ikeji Blog
-
A suspected armed robber, Rotimi Ojugbele, was on Monday, September 27, arrested by men of the Ogun state police command along Ilaro/Owode Yewa road, while coming from a robbery operati
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest suspected armed robber in Ogun
The Punch:
Adamawa police arrest three suspected robbers
Naija Loaded:
Busted!! See The Armed Robber Arrested In Ogun State (Photo)
Prompt News:
Police arrest suspected armed robber in Ogun
Tori News:
See the Armed Robber Arrested In Ogun State (Photo)
More Picks
1
Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage reconcile -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
Nigerian Army confirms ISWAP attack on military base in Sokoto, says troops eliminated scores of terrorists and bandits -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving, Trimming Men's Beards In Afghanistan Province, Say It's Un-Islamic -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
4
Oleksandr Usyk returns Anthony Joshua’s belts in changing room moments after win -
National Daily,
15 hours ago
5
Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death for allegedly trying to pick money sprayed on couple at wedding reception in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Nigeria at 61: Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians on fairness, equity, justice -
PM News,
24 hours ago
7
Why we extended working days to Saturdays, Sundays – Ikoyi Passport Office -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Security Beefed Up At Nigeria's National Assembly As Legislative Aides Protest Against Non-payment Of Allowances -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
10
CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
