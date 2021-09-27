Suspected armed robber arrested on his way back from an operation Linda Ikeji Blog -



A suspected armed robber, Rotimi Ojugbele, was on Monday, September 27, arrested by men of the Ogun state police command along Ilaro/Owode Yewa road, while coming from a robbery operati A suspected armed robber, Rotimi Ojugbele, was on Monday, September 27, arrested by men of the Ogun state police command along Ilaro/Owode Yewa road, while coming from a robbery operati



News Credibility Score: 99%