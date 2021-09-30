Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - One of the two civilians, Idris 

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen who attacked  the palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local G

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three killed as gunmen attack police station, emir The Cable:
Three killed as gunmen attack police station, emir's palace in Niger
60 Bandits Attack Emir Of Kalgara Palace Leadership:
60 Bandits Attack Emir Of Kalgara Palace
Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on emir’s palace in Niger The Punch:
Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on emir’s palace in Niger
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace Of Emir Of Kagara Naija Loaded:
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace Of Emir Of Kagara
3 policemen killed, scores abducted as gunmen attack Niger emir’s palace – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
3 policemen killed, scores abducted as gunmen attack Niger emir’s palace – The Sun Nigeria
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace Of Emir Of Kagara Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace Of Emir Of Kagara
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace of Emir of Kagara Signal:
Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace of Emir of Kagara
Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger The Herald:
Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger
Bandits kill policeman, two others in attack on Niger emir’s palace Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits kill policeman, two others in attack on Niger emir’s palace
Policeman, 2 others killed by terrorists in Kagara Palace: Niger Police - P.M. News PM News:
Policeman, 2 others killed by terrorists in Kagara Palace: Niger Police - P.M. News
Gunmen Storm Emir Of Kagara Palace in Niger TV360 Nigeria:
Gunmen Storm Emir Of Kagara Palace in Niger
Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger Pulse Nigeria:
Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger
Police: Gunmen killed an officer, two civilians in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger News Wire NGR:
Police: Gunmen killed an officer, two civilians in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger
3 killed as terrorists attack Emir of Kagara palace Daily Nigerian:
3 killed as terrorists attack Emir of Kagara palace
Kaduna gunmen storm Niger Emir’s palace, kill three The Eagle Online:
Kaduna gunmen storm Niger Emir’s palace, kill three
Three Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station, Emir’s Palace In Niger Infotrust News:
Three Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station, Emir’s Palace In Niger
Bandits attack emir’s palace in Niger, kill policeman, two others Within Nigeria:
Bandits attack emir’s palace in Niger, kill policeman, two others
Bandits Killed Policeman, Two Civilians During Attack on Emir of Kagara Tori News:
Bandits Killed Policeman, Two Civilians During Attack on Emir of Kagara's Palace - CP


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info