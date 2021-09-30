Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC
News photo Naija News  - The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), has received no fewer than eleven new party members in Anambra State. The defectors, Naija News understands, include five serving and four former House of Representatives members from the Peoples Democratic ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

