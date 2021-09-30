Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 finalist, Cross has warned Angel to stop having mood swings with him in the house. Angel on Wednesday night became sober and retired to her bed not talking with any housemate.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel The News Guru:
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel The Dabigal Blog:
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel Studio CB55:
You either evict me or stop being moody – Cross warns Angel
BBNaija: Tori News:
BBNaija: ''You Either Evict Me Or Stop Being Moody'' – Cross Warns Angel About Her Moodswings (Video)


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info