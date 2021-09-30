Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Qatar 2022 Race: Musa, Ekong, Iheanacho, 20 others for double CAR games
News photo Prompt News  - Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has listed team captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain Wlliam Ekong and 21 others for the Super Eagles’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 double qualifying encounters against the Central African Republic in Lagos and Douala next week.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

