Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has hit a new milestone on video-streaming giant, YouTube. The Read More >>


17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Brilliant Burna Boy Boasts 1 Billion YouTube Views Okay Africa:
Brilliant Burna Boy Boasts 1 Billion YouTube Views
Burna Boy surpasses 1 billion views on YouTube Correct NG:
Burna Boy surpasses 1 billion views on YouTube
Burna Boy hits one billion views on YouTube - P.M. News PM News:
Burna Boy hits one billion views on YouTube - P.M. News
Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to reach a billion views on YouTube. » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to reach a billion views on YouTube. »
ITS OFFICIAL!!! Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian To Hit 1billion YouTube Views The Genius Media:
ITS OFFICIAL!!! Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian To Hit 1billion YouTube Views
Jaguda.com:
Burna Boy sets YouTube Record, First Nigerian Artiste to do so | SEE DETAILS
Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views 1st for Credible News:
Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views
Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian To Hit 1billion YouTube Views Tori News:
Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian To Hit 1billion YouTube Views


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info