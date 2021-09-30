Post News
Naija Dailies - Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Antonio Conte has hit out at Thomas Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku since he rejoined the Chelsea from Inter Milan.'
The Belgian
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
