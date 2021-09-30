Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I?m okay, but I still hustle like I?m broke - Actress Omoni Oboli reveals plans of leaving behind generational wealth (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Omoni Oboli has revealed plans of leaving behind generational wealth for her family.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omoni Oboli: Why I hustle like I’m still broke Daily Trust:
Omoni Oboli: Why I hustle like I’m still broke
"I’m okay, but I still hustle like I’m broke" – Actress, Omoni Oboli (video) Yaba Left Online:
"I’m okay, but I still hustle like I’m broke" – Actress, Omoni Oboli (video)
I’m Okay, But I Still Hustle Like I’m Broke- Actress Omoni Oboli Independent:
I’m Okay, But I Still Hustle Like I’m Broke- Actress Omoni Oboli
“I’m okay, but I still hustle like I’m broke” – Actress, Omoni Oboli (video) Naija Parrot:
“I’m okay, but I still hustle like I’m broke” – Actress, Omoni Oboli (video)
Actress Omoni Oboli Reveals Why She Can Never Settle For Being Just Rich But More Richer Gist Lovers:
Actress Omoni Oboli Reveals Why She Can Never Settle For Being Just Rich But More Richer
Tori News:
''I Hustle Like I’m Broke'' - Actress Omoni Oboli


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info