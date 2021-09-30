Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has decried Nigeria’s unending borrowings despite oil wealth.In his independence anniversary message, Adams said the nation was built on falsehood and demanded that regions be given the autonomy to develop ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria@61: How Nigeria Borrows To Survive Despite Oil Wealth – Gani Adams Independent:
Nigeria@61: How Nigeria Borrows To Survive Despite Oil Wealth – Gani Adams
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams City People Magazine:
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth See Naija:
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth
Independence Day: Nigeria’s Federalism Built On Falsehood – Gani Adams Naija News:
Independence Day: Nigeria’s Federalism Built On Falsehood – Gani Adams
Nigeria borrows to survive Gani Adams decries Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria borrows to survive Gani Adams decries
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams Affairs TV:
Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams
Tori News:
''The Spate Of Insecurity Has Created Fear Across The Country'' - Gani Adams


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info