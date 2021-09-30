Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Tucanos alone cannot end insurgency –Air force
Nigerian Eye  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says Super Tucano fighter jets alone cannot end the insurgency. On August 31, NAF inducted six A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets to combat insecurity in the country, and it is expected to receive 14 more before the end of 2021.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

