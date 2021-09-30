Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Why I’m not ready for marriage – Whitemoney
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he is not ready for marriage. Speaking during a discussion with Pere and Liquorose on Thursday, Whitemoney said he’s not ready to settle down because he wants to be financially stable.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6:–Whitemoney opens up on why he isn’t ready for marriage The News Guru:
BBNaija S6:–Whitemoney opens up on why he isn’t ready for marriage
#BBNaija: Whitemoney reveals why he’s yet to get married Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: Whitemoney reveals why he’s yet to get married
BBNaija: Why I’m Not Ready For Marriage – Whitemoney Fresh Reporters:
BBNaija: Why I’m Not Ready For Marriage – Whitemoney
Why I’m not ready for marriage – Whitemoney Republican Nigeria:
Why I’m not ready for marriage – Whitemoney
Jaguda.com:
#BBNaija: Why I am not ready to settle down – Whitemoney


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman, two civilians killed in attack on Emir of Kagara's palace in Niger State - CP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Singer, Shakira attacked by wild boars while in park with her son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet - Conte hits out at Tuchel for 'failing to get the best out of Lukaku' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 11 PDP, APGA Lawmakers In Anambra Dump Party For APC - Naija News, 19 hours ago
5 Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Burna Boy becomes 1st Nigerian to hit 1billion YouTube views - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 NDUBUISI KANU’S NIGHT OF TRIBUTES: He was a detribalised Nigerian, outstanding military officer —Sanwo-Olu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria borrows to survive despite oil wealth – Gani Adams - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari sends message to China President, Xi Jinping - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 VAT Dispute: Appeal Court To Rule At 2pm Today On Lagos’ Request To Join Case - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info